New Jersey Forest Fire Service extinguishes woods fire in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The New Jersey Forest Fire Service and township firefighters put out a blaze Monday afternoon in the woods area of West Jersey and Fernwood avenues, the fire service said.
A Forest Fire Service plane was used to drop water on the fire to slow it down enough, so that ground forces would be given an opportunity to catch up to it, said Warden Bill Donnelly of the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.
The woods fire was the forest fire service's responsbility, and it has a fire tower on the Black House Pike next to The Home Depot on Tower Avenue, Donnelly said.
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service went to different locations of Wharton State Forest which was still burning. Snag left burning from yesterday from forest fire. July 21, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service went to different locations of Wharton State Forest which was still burning. Snag left burning from yesterday from forest fire. July 21, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Wharton State Forest wildfire began about 1:20 p.m. Thursday about 3 miles north of the fire tower at Batsto, officials say. It burned in several directions overnight and into Friday and was about 70 percent contained late Friday at about 2,800 acres, officials say.
Wildland firefighters from the state’s B and C Divisions pass Friday at an intersection near Batsto as the New Jersey Forest Fire Service fought a wildfire that went to 3,500 acres in Wharton State Forest. The fire is in Division B.
In this file photo, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service fights a fire July 21, 2017 in Wharton State Forest in the New Jersey Pinelands. (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service went to different locations of Wharton State Forest which was still burning. July 21, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service went to different locations of Wharton State Forest which was still burning. Snag left burning from yesterday from forest fire. July 21, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service went to different locations of Wharton State Forest which was still burning. Snag left burning from yesterday from forest fire. July 21, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The Wharton State Forest wildfire began about 1:20 p.m. Thursday about 3 miles north of the fire tower at Batsto, officials say. It burned in several directions overnight and into Friday and was about 70 percent contained late Friday at about 2,800 acres, officials say.
Firefighters patrol Friday near Batsto. Patrol and mop-up operations were continuing Saturday.
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service went to different locations of Wharton State Forest which was still burning. July 21, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service went to different locations of Wharton State Forest which was still burning. July 21, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service went to different locations of Wharton State Forest which was still burning. July 21, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service went to different locations of Wharton State Forest which was still burning. July 21, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Wildland firefighters from the state’s B and C Divisions pass Friday at an intersection near Batsto as the New Jersey Forest Fire Service fought a wildfire that went to 3,500 acres in Wharton State Forest. The fire is in Division B.
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service went to different locations of Wharton State Forest which was still burning. July 21, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Bill Donnelly, C Division fire warden for the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, is deployed in California, where, Valentino told a reporter from The Press of Atlantic City, cell service was spotty.
