New Jersey Forest Fire Service extinguishes woods fire in Egg Harbor Township
Bill Donnelly, C Division fire warden for the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, is deployed in California, where, Valentino told a reporter from The Press of Atlantic City, cell service was spotty.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The New Jersey Forest Fire Service and township firefighters put out a blaze Monday afternoon in the woods area of West Jersey and Fernwood avenues, the fire service said.

A Forest Fire Service plane was used to drop water on the fire to slow it down enough, so that ground forces would be given an opportunity to catch up to it, said Warden Bill Donnelly of the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

The woods fire was the forest fire service's responsbility, and it has a fire tower on the Black House Pike next to The Home Depot on Tower Avenue, Donnelly said.

The forest fire service became aware of the blaze at the same time that a neighbor called one of the township fire companies, Donnelly said.

The fire was under control before 5:30 p.m., Donelly said.

