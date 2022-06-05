New Jersey fishes for a "reel" good time outdoors

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — New Jersey families reeled in fish and a good time this weekend.

New Jersey Fish & Wildlife held its seventh annual Hooked on Fishing — Not on Drugs challenge Sunday. Young people gathered at fishing spots across the state to compete and learn more about bullying and underage drinking and drug use.

The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve was one of the designated spots for the competition, organized locally by the township Department of Parks & Recreation. Dozens of people spread out across the sand and took advantage of the clear, blue water and idyllic June day.

Chris Charles, of the township, went out with his family to the event looking to give his children an opportunity to get outside. He said he had been participating in the competition for the past three years. His 5-year-old son, Colton, said he wanted to catch a megalodon, a large, prehistoric shark that went extinct millions of years ago.

“It’s just for some fun, get them outdoors, enjoy nature, right?” Charles said. “It’s friendly competition.”

Parks & Recreation Program Manager Dena Danz said the township had been hosting the fishing competition for 20 years and had been holding it at the Nature Reserve for five. It has been part of the state Hooked on Fishing tournament, which began in 2012, for the past three years.

Mason Jones, 8, had the largest catch of the day, reeling in a 20-inch bass. Aiding him was his 51-year-old grandfather, Dominic Branca, who was volunteering to help people set up at the event. Branca also is a youth football coach and said he was glad to give children a healthy outlet to get outdoors.

The contestant with the most catches of the day was Sophie Maxwell, a 9-year-old township resident who reeled in 18 fish. She said she was an avid athlete who always plays or participates in soccer, basketball and gymnastics and had been competing in the tournament for several years.

Dante and Deana Brunelli took their three young children to the reserve to fish. The trio seemed to be taking to it, especially 6-year-old Enzo Brunelli, who had waded into the water to try to bring a fish to shore.

“We’re just trying to expose them. We take them to different places, and this was right around the corner,” Deana Brunelli said.

There were 33 participants in Egg Harbor Township on Sunday. Sixteen had registered ahead of time, and 17 were walk-ups. Fishing poles and tackle kits were placed at the front of the reserve for participants who did not bring their own. There were also bags provided by New Jersey Fish & Wildlife and the township Municipal Alliance, which included pamphlets about alcohol, drugs and bullying.

Benjamin and Michelle Fong were there with their two children, Austen and Carter, and one of the children’s grandmothers, Kathy. They had been walking in the reserve when they came across the competition and decided to join. Benjamin said he appreciated the nice weather and warm water.

“One thing has led to another, and we’re out here fishing,” he said.

While there were some newcomers, the tournament was also an outing for longtime fishing families. Joseph, Juliana and James Friedrich — who are 11, 9 and 5 years old, respectively, and from Somers Point — had all been fishing for years. Their experience paid off Sunday, with James reeling in a 17-inch fish and Joseph coming in just behind with a 16-inch fish. Juliana caught an 11-inch fish.

Joe Friedrich, their 39-year-old father, said he was excited to bring his family to the nature reserve to fish. He added he had been fishing since he was about 4 years old with his father, also named Joe.

“Juliana and I have been hiking this trail (at the reserve) for the last month, and I thought we’d give it a try fishing,” Friedrich said.

The elder Joe Friedrich, who is 67 and from Northfield, was also at the reserve Sunday. As a former scoutmaster and someone who said he had been fishing for about 60 years, he said he was excited to bring his son and grandchildren to the competition.

“Let them enjoy nature, get some fresh air, get some exercise, I fully support activities like this,” he said.

The township will hold a boat fishing trip July 15 and a fishing tournament for children with special needs Aug. 12.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

