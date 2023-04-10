GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A federal judge at the center of judiciary safety reform after her son was killed in a home invasion will be the keynote speaker of an online program Stockton University is hosting on Wednesday.
The online forum to hear from U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas, which will focus on judiciary safety, is free and is sponsored by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University and the New Jersey Hispanic Bar Association.
Registration is available online.
Joining Salas will be a panel of nationally recognized security experts.
An armed gunman entered Salas's home in July 2020, seriously injuring her husband and killing her 20-year-old son, Daniel. The attack led to new laws named in honor of her son being passed to address personal information being publically known, in an attempt to prevent similar outcomes.
