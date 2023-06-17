A legal loophole that has allowed an intoxicating product derived from hemp to be sold over the counter and online throughout New Jersey could be closing, as legislators look to limit the sale of products containing delta 8.

The state Senate Law and Public Safety Committee on Monday backed a bill creating new limits on the sale and production of delta 8 products, following a recent Assembly committee's support of the companion bill.

If approved and signed by Gov. Phil Murphy, it would declare delta 8 illegal in New Jersey except under the rules governing marijuana licenses and sales.

It is now legal to buy, possess and use cannabis in New Jersey, at least for those over 21, with several state-licensed dispensaries and more in the works.

Illegal weed sales also continue, with a Somers Point man recently charged after police allegedly found 65 pounds of cannabis at his home, along with another 35 pounds of edibles and additional drugs.

But delta 8 does not fall under either category. A close chemical relative of THC, the compound in cannabis that provides the high, delta 8 occurs in small amounts within the plant, along with THC, CBD and dozens of other chemicals.

Some, including state officials and cannabis business groups, have raised concerns over the availability of delta 8 products, and questions about whether all of the sellers are scrupulous about ensuring customers are over 21.

“Right now, there are unregulated, psychoactive, hemp-derived products being sold with zero product safety or marketing standards in our communities and all over the country,” state Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, said in a statement. “You can get this stuff online, at the gas station, the pharmacy, bodega — it’s everywhere now.”

Sunscreen and pet treats

The federal farm bill approved in 2018 aimed to clear the way for hemp-derived products, such as granola bars that include hemp seeds, which contained no intoxicating substances but were technically illegal.

Hemp and marijuana are different words for the same plant, cultivated for eons both for making rope and canvas, as well as for its intoxicating effects.

The farm bill defined hemp as containing concentrations of THC of less than 0.3%. Dispensary cannabis often has THC concentrations of more than 20%.

The bill also cleared the way for sales of products containing CBD, or cannabidiol, another substance found in hemp and cannabis. It does not have any psychoactive effects, but advocates see promising signs that it could reduce inflammation, ease anxiety and provide other benefits.

There is little indication of serious risks with CBD, although most medical experts caution that some of the claimed benefits seem farfetched and there is a possibility of side effects or interactions with prescription medicine.

But in a few years, CBD has gone from a relatively unknown substance to an ingredient in sunscreen, tinctures, bath oils, pet treats and almost everything else.

Delta 8 is often derived from CBD, with some manufacturers maintaining that because it is derived from a legal substance, it, too, must be legal. The products are prominently on sale in locations throughout New Jersey, and are a significant part of the offerings at the three locations of Kannavis Botanicals in Wildwood.

A Kannavis representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment this past week, but the owners said in a previous interview they expected to see new regulations of delta 8. The company said it vigilantly checks to ensure customers are 21 or older but indicated not everyone selling the products keeps tabs as carefully.

The nascent legal cannabis industry is all for new regulations. Representatives of the New Jersey CannaBusiness Association, which sometimes describes itself as the chamber of commerce for weed, spoke in favor of new regulations at the hearing Monday.

“It is shocking to see delta 8 and other unregulated, untested cannabis products being sold at convenience stores and gas stations all across the state,” said Scott Rudder, the interim president of the group. “What’s even more disturbing is the ease with which children are purchasing these unregulated products.”

He said samples of delta 8 products his group purchased did not meet the assurances of the label.

“The delta 8-branded products that NJCBA members bought and had tested all had higher levels of THC than is legally permissible, not to mention an assortment of unknown chemicals not noted on the label. This must stop,” Rudder said. “We cannot go back to the 2019 vape crisis where dozens of people died and thousands were injured due to unregulated and untested cannabis products. This legislation is a necessity.”

The state’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission said it has no authority over hemp, which falls under the state Department of Agriculture. There, the department has control over hemp grown and processed in New Jersey, but not over hemp or hemp products brought in from other states, said Joe Zoltowski, the director of the department’s Division of Plant Industry, under which the hemp program falls.

The federal farm bill, which is up for renewal this summer, only looked at THC to determine if a plant was marijuana or hemp. But there are other compounds that become THC when heated, if smoked.

“They’re really selling marijuana under the guise of hemp,” he said.

Those growing hemp for textiles opt for tall, thin plants with few buds. The plant can also be used for construction materials and multiple other goods, Zoltowski said. It is strong, durable and lightweight.

Those cultivating for CBD look for shorter, bushier plants, and that is the more lucrative option. Most hemp growers are growing those plants, but the market is currently flooded.

In its final form, the buds from those hemp plants are indistinguishable from marijuana.

“The plants all look the same, they smell the same, they taste the same. That makes law enforcement’s job very difficult,” Zoltowski said.

There was no response to an emailed request for comment from state Sen. Teresa Ruiz, D-Essex, the sponsor of the Senate bill.

There are currently 38 cannabis dispensaries opening in New Jersey, with Cape May County’s first set to open in West Cape May in the coming weeks. The CRC has approved 98 annual licenses, including 51 for retailers for the recreational market. The state’s first legal cannabis sales came at existing medical marijuana dispensaries last year.

