New Jersey extends ANCHOR program's application deadline

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy announced that the deadline for ANCHOR property tax relief applications will be extended to Jan. 31, 2023.

The program's original deadline was Dec. 30.

During a keynote speech at the New Jersey League of Municipalities Conference in Atlantic City on Thursday, Murphy said his office had been in talks with the state Department of Treasury about an extension, hinting he expected the cutoff to be postponed until "early 2023."

Murphy on Thursday called the program "revolutionary" because it includes relief for renters.

"We're extending the deadline for our historic ANCHOR property tax relief program and expanding eligibility so more families can get property tax relief delivered right back into their pockets," Murphy tweeted on Friday. "We’re making New Jersey more affordable for our homeowners and renters."

Murphy made the announcement while in Charleston, South Carolina, for a National Governors Association (NGA) meeting. He chairs that coalition while Utah's Republican Gov. Spencer Cox serves as vice chair.

During Thursday's address, which was also attended by Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver and First Lady Tammy Murphy, the governor said he's prioritized property tax relief for New Jerseyans in his second term.

ANCHOR is projected to shed about 16% off the average state property tax bill and help about 2.2 million households, renters included, Murphy said during his Thursday address to NJLM members.

Republican lawmakers were critical after the Democratic governor signed the program into law over the summer. They've insisted their program, dubbed "Give It Back," would provide more relief to more residents.

Murphy said in June the 2.2 million would benefit from $2 billion in direct property tax relief rendered from the expansion, Murphy said. About 870,000 homeowners with incomes up to $150,000 will receive $1,500 in relief.