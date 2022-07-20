New Jersey expanding monkeypox vaccine eligibility

TRENTON — New Jersey is planning to extend eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine to residents facing a two-week higher risk of being exposed to the virus.

The state also is urging the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ship more doses of the vaccine, as New Jersey only has about 2,700 doses available.

Monkeypox infections have been on the rise in the U.S. the past few months, with 45 probable and confirmed cases of the virus in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy's office said Wednesday.

“As cases of monkeypox continue to rise and our state receives additional doses from the federal government, we are taking these critical steps to increase availability of the vaccine to protect the health of residents,” Murphy said in a statement. “As my administration works to raise awareness about monkeypox, we encourage our health care and community partners to help spread the word about symptoms, risks and availability of both testing and vaccines."

The vaccine is given in a two-dose regimen and can be obtained through local health departments. Suspected cases should be reported to a health department or physician, Murphy's office said.

“New Jersey has been given a very limited number of doses at this time, and the Department continues to press the CDC on timely delivery of additional necessary doses to meet the needs of our at-risk populations,” state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said. “At the same time, residents should be aware of the signs and symptoms of the orthopoxvirus and take precautions to prevent the spread.”