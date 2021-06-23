New Jersey exceeds vaccination goals, set to receive $26 million to support public health beyond pandemic

The state's original goal of having 4.7 million people vaccinated by June 30 is now being "left in the dust," Gov. Phil Murphy announced during a press briefing Wednesday.
The total count of fully vaccinated New Jerseyans now falls at nearly 4.8 million as of Wednesday morning.
"I would say today, tomorrow, maybe we'll cross the threshold of 70% of all adults vaccinated as well," Murphy said. "We're going to stay at this, lets see how far we can put these goals in our rearview mirror by the time next Wednesday, June 30, rolls around."
The state also recorded 213 new positive cases with 263 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday which Murphy said can be attributed to two things.
"First of all our numbers are so low because our vaccination numbers continue to grow," Murphy said. "All of these numbers reflect individuals who are almost exclusively, if not exclusively not vaccinated ... the surest way to not become one of these numbers is to get out and get vaccinated."
New Jersey is set to receive approximately $26 million from the Centers for Disease Control and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help support public health infrastructure and programs, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli announced Wednesday.
The payments, which will be distributed over the course of five years, will allow the state to hire epidemiologists and other disease detectives to conduct contact tracing and investigate disease outbreaks.
"These disease intervention specialists are the backbone of the public health in the state and local health agencies in New Jersey and across the United States," Persichilli said during a press briefing with Gov. Phil Murphy. "They wear many hats to protect public health ... they bring a specialized set of skills."
The funds are part of a $1 billion investment from the Federal Government through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Persichilli said the funds will allow the state to strengthen its public health workforce that largely went unnoticed before the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Perhaps more than any other time in our recent history, people recognize the value of public health," Persichilli said. "The total funds will help our efforts to continue to build a resilient public health workforce in New Jersey that can deploy anywhere at any time and respond to any outbreak."
The state will receive nearly $5.3 million in workforce funding in the next year, Persichilli said.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.