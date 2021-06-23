New Jersey exceeds vaccination goals, set to receive $26 million to support public health beyond pandemic

The state's original goal of having 4.7 million people vaccinated by June 30 is now being "left in the dust," Gov. Phil Murphy announced during a press briefing Wednesday.

The total count of fully vaccinated New Jerseyans now falls at nearly 4.8 million as of Wednesday morning.

"I would say today, tomorrow, maybe we'll cross the threshold of 70% of all adults vaccinated as well," Murphy said. "We're going to stay at this, lets see how far we can put these goals in our rearview mirror by the time next Wednesday, June 30, rolls around."

The state also recorded 213 new positive cases with 263 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday which Murphy said can be attributed to two things.

"First of all our numbers are so low because our vaccination numbers continue to grow," Murphy said. "All of these numbers reflect individuals who are almost exclusively, if not exclusively not vaccinated ... the surest way to not become one of these numbers is to get out and get vaccinated."

New Jersey is set to receive approximately $26 million from the Centers for Disease Control and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help support public health infrastructure and programs, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli announced Wednesday.