New Jersey enters state of emergency with winter storm pending

“To everybody, please be safe and be smart,” Murphy said.

Atlantic City prepares

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. held two briefings on the storm Thursday, one in the early afternoon and another in the evening.

The city is expecting 2½ to 5 inches of snow Friday, which is about half of Monday’s total. The storm was expected to begin just after midnight and last until about mid-morning Friday. Temperatures were expected to drop into the teens Friday night.

Fire Chief Scott Evans said the city has been planning for Friday’s storm since Monday, when it was known there would be a follow-up storm. A code blue was called until Sunday, making shelters available to the city’s homeless or those without heat, he said.

“We are going to ask our residents not to park on the main arteries. Park on side streets, and the Wave Parking Garage is offering parking for free,” Evans said.

The free parking on the fourth floor of the Wave will be available until 10 a.m. Friday. Standard parking personnel will be on duty, and parking will be validated at the exit gate upon departure.