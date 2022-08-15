 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

New Jersey ending testing requirements for school workers, others

  • 0
Virus Outbreak Medicare

A home COVID-19 test kit is held, Feb. 3, 2022, in Seattle. Medicare says that millions of enrollees will finally have access to free over-the-counter COVID-19 tests at drug stores. Monday's announcement comes amid worries that the latest coronavirus variant, BA.2, will spark another rise in U.S. cases. 

 AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File

TRENTON — New Jersey will no longer require routine COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated state contractors or workers in school districts and child care settings, the governor's office said in a news release Monday.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed an executive order rescinding the requirement. However, nothing in the governor's order prevents the affected agencies from issuing their own testing policies, Murphy said. 

The decision follows relaxed guidance issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in which those exposed to the coronavirus no longer need to quarantine, given they don't test positive for the virus.

Last school year, New Jersey required public and private school staff — including teachers, administrators, support staff, and substitute teachers — to be fully vaccinated or submit to COVID-19 testing one to two times weekly.

People are also reading…

New Jersey is more protected against the coronavirus now that children as young as 6 months old are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination, Murphy said Monday.

Over 18.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Jersey, with more than 1.9 million doses having been administered to children under the age of 18.

"As always, I encourage everyone to stay up-to-date on their vaccination and take other precautions as necessary to protect themselves and their loved ones from this virus," Murphy said in a written statement.

Monday's order lifts the school and child care policy requirement immediately, but state contractors must wait until Sept. 1. Testing requirements for state employees will also end on that date, Murphy's Office said, adding that the decision is separate from Monday's order.

Since the pandemic began affecting New Jersey in March 2020, Murphy, a Democrat, has been admonished by Republicans for his COVID-related orders, specifically relating to lockdowns, as well as the state's masking and vaccine requirements.

Recently, the governor faced mounting pressure to end the testing mandate. In July, State Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Bergen, Essex, Morris, Passaic, sent a letter to Murphy, writing that “September marks a return of confusion and concern for thousands [of] school employees who are not vaccinated and have no idea what to expect regarding weekly COVID testing.”

State Sen. Michael Testa on Monday commended the announcement, insisting New Jersey is taking another step toward normalcy thanks to the persistent advocacy from Republican lawmakers.

“This is a victory for science and personal freedoms, and welcome news for teachers who have one less worry as they prepare to go back to school in the coming weeks," Testa, R-Cape May, Atlantic, Cumberland, said in a statement issued by the Senate Republicans on Monday.

While testing requirements for thousands of school and child care employers are no longer mandated, employers are still required to report vaccination and testing data to the state Department of Health, as it continues monitoring COVID trends.

Covered workers in congregate care, health care, and correctional facility settings will still be required to be up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccinations, including the first booster dose, as per prior executive orders, Murphy's Office said.

The Philadelphia Inquirer contributed to this report.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Atlantic City casino dealers reject designated smoking area proposal

Atlantic City casino dealers reject designated smoking area proposal

Atlantic City casino dealers opposed to smoking indoors are rejecting an idea being floated among state legislators to create designated outdoor smoking areas that employees could opt out of staffing. Pete Naccarelli, a Borgata dealer and a leader of a group of Atlantic City casino workers pushing for a full indoor smoking ban, says the opt-out suggestion is not the solution to protecting workers and customers. A bill to ban smoking inside casinos has sat untouched in the state Legislature since February. An identical bill died in last year’s session, even though Gov. Phil Murphy has said he will sign it.

The Chatterbox in Ocean City roars back to life under new ownership

The Chatterbox in Ocean City roars back to life under new ownership

Ocean City is a town where memories tend to stick around. Families pass down the traditions of annual week-long vacations from generation to generation at this beloved seaside resort, which means a restaurant like The Chatterbox - which has stuck around since the 1937 - is going to have a lot of memories built into it.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Drought ravages Iraq's southern marshes

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News