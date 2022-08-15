New Jersey ending testing requirements for school workers, others

TRENTON — New Jersey will no longer require routine COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated state contractors or workers in school districts and child care settings, the governor's office said in a news release Monday.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed an executive order rescinding the requirement. However, nothing in the governor's order prevents the affected agencies from issuing their own testing policies, Murphy said.

The decision follows relaxed guidance issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in which those exposed to the coronavirus no longer need to quarantine, given they don't test positive for the virus.

Last school year, New Jersey required public and private school staff — including teachers, administrators, support staff, and substitute teachers — to be fully vaccinated or submit to COVID-19 testing one to two times weekly.

New Jersey is more protected against the coronavirus now that children as young as 6 months old are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination, Murphy said Monday.

Over 18.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Jersey, with more than 1.9 million doses having been administered to children under the age of 18.

"As always, I encourage everyone to stay up-to-date on their vaccination and take other precautions as necessary to protect themselves and their loved ones from this virus," Murphy said in a written statement.

Monday's order lifts the school and child care policy requirement immediately, but state contractors must wait until Sept. 1. Testing requirements for state employees will also end on that date, Murphy's Office said, adding that the decision is separate from Monday's order.

Since the pandemic began affecting New Jersey in March 2020, Murphy, a Democrat, has been admonished by Republicans for his COVID-related orders, specifically relating to lockdowns, as well as the state's masking and vaccine requirements.

Recently, the governor faced mounting pressure to end the testing mandate. In July, State Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Bergen, Essex, Morris, Passaic, sent a letter to Murphy, writing that “September marks a return of confusion and concern for thousands [of] school employees who are not vaccinated and have no idea what to expect regarding weekly COVID testing.”

State Sen. Michael Testa on Monday commended the announcement, insisting New Jersey is taking another step toward normalcy thanks to the persistent advocacy from Republican lawmakers.

“This is a victory for science and personal freedoms, and welcome news for teachers who have one less worry as they prepare to go back to school in the coming weeks," Testa, R-Cape May, Atlantic, Cumberland, said in a statement issued by the Senate Republicans on Monday.

While testing requirements for thousands of school and child care employers are no longer mandated, employers are still required to report vaccination and testing data to the state Department of Health, as it continues monitoring COVID trends.

Covered workers in congregate care, health care, and correctional facility settings will still be required to be up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccinations, including the first booster dose, as per prior executive orders, Murphy's Office said.

The Philadelphia Inquirer contributed to this report.