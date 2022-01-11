New Jersey DOT offers truckers new traffic-warning service

Commercial truckers in New Jersey will have a chance to slow down for traffic sooner as a result of a new service by the Department of Transportation.
Drivers can be alerted to congestion through in-cab traffic alerts provided by the DOT. The feature will be available on several state highways, including the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway and Atlantic City Expressway, the department said Tuesday.
The alerts will warn of slow-moving traffic about two to three miles ahead, giving drivers additional time to slow down, the DOT said.
Officials hope drivers adhering to the warnings will help prevent crashes and make about 647 miles of state road safer.
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — One person was sent to a trauma center following a fiery crash Saturd…
“The ability to alert commercial vehicle drivers to unexpected traffic conditions will improve safety for everyone driving on New Jersey’s highways,” Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said in a statement Tuesday. “By warning drivers of congestion that is miles ahead, drivers of large commercial vehicles will have the extra time needed to safely slow down.”
The system was developed by Intelligent Imaging Systems and INRIX, a transportation data and analytics company. The notices are available to all carriers and drivers using the Drivewyze PreClear software, officials said.
Commercial trucks are much like trains in that they take longer to stop while traveling at higher speeds. A commercial truck usually takes 66% more time trying to stop after traveling 65 mph or more.
“The New Jersey Motor Truck Association applauds the efforts to provide advance safety alerts to commercial truck drivers via Drivewyze,” Gail Toth of the NJ Motor Trucker Association said. “These efforts will help to keep our workplace — the highways — safer for all."
Recent data shows fatal commercial trucking accidents have increased nationwide. In 2019, 5,005 large trucks were involved in fatal crashes, a 2% increase from 2018 and a 43% increase since 2010.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.