New Jersey DOT offers truckers new traffic-warning service

Commercial truckers in New Jersey will have a chance to slow down for traffic sooner as a result of a new service by the Department of Transportation.

Drivers can be alerted to congestion through in-cab traffic alerts provided by the DOT. The feature will be available on several state highways, including the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway and Atlantic City Expressway, the department said Tuesday.

The alerts will warn of slow-moving traffic about two to three miles ahead, giving drivers additional time to slow down, the DOT said.

Officials hope drivers adhering to the warnings will help prevent crashes and make about 647 miles of state road safer.

“The ability to alert commercial vehicle drivers to unexpected traffic conditions will improve safety for everyone driving on New Jersey’s highways,” Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said in a statement Tuesday. “By warning drivers of congestion that is miles ahead, drivers of large commercial vehicles will have the extra time needed to safely slow down.”