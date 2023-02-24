Housing providers in Atlantic, Cumberland and Ocean counties are among those being notified by the New Jersey Division of Civil Rights that they've violated the state's Fair Chance in Housing Act.

The providers are accused by the division of asking questions regarding criminal history on housing applications or advertising housing policies against accepting applications from those with criminal records.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin on Friday said the division has handed out 59 notices to housing providers in more than 40 municipalities across 16 counties.

The division did not identify those receiving notices Friday.

Said to be the nation's first state law of its kind, Gov. Phil Murphy signed the Fair Chance in Housing Act in 2021. The measure bans criminal history questions on housing applications in most cases, according to the Attorney General's Office. It took effect Jan. 1, 2022.

“The Fair Chance in Housing Act is a reflection of the Murphy administration’s continued commitment to ensuring that every New Jersey resident has access to secure, safe, affordable housing,” Platkin said in a statement. “We are also committed to making sure that people who have criminal records can return to their communities with dignity and with the resources they need to lead productive lives."

Under the law, housing providers are barred from considering certain legal factors, including arrests or charges without convictions, expunged convictions and juvenile adjudications of delinquency, in considering housing applications, the division said.

The law allows complaints to be filed with the division within 180 days of an incident.

Housing providers can inquire about criminal history and conduct once an application is approved. They can also withdraw housing offers after considering factors including a crime's severity and how recently the offense happened.

Since being enacted, the division said it has resolved 62 actions against providers across the state.

“The enforcement actions we are announcing today reflect our unwavering commitment to addressing housing discrimination across our state," division Director Sundeep Iyer said in a statement.