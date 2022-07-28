New Jersey disbursing millions in aid for county infrastructure work

TRENTON — The Murphy administration is giving out more than $161 million in aid to counties to invest in local roadway and bridge projects, the state Department of Transportation said on Thursday.

Ocean County's $12.8 million is the most of any South Jersey county, while Cape May County is being given the least, at about $3.3 million.

The 21 counties are being given funding through the state's Transportation Trust Fund supported by the state's gas tax. Each county's share varies based on population and road mileage, NJDOT said.

NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti on Wednesday said the aid is an advantage for each county because it helps their infrastructure needs without encumbering local property taxpayers.

“The New Jersey Department of Transportation continues its efforts to support communities in delivering safe, efficient, and equitable transportation systems throughout the state,” Gutierrez-Scaccetti said in a statement on Thursday.

Gov. Phil Murphy's office directed questions about the money to NJDOT, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Murphy signed into law a new schedule for county aid directing NJDOT to inform each county of their aid appropriations by July 31, as a way for county officials to help plan future projects.

Each county is required to submit eligible projects in their Transportation Program to NJDOT for approval before Dec. 1.

Projects may vary from improvements to public roads, bridges or other transportation-related work.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.