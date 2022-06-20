New Jersey debates response to gun violence in schools, with no clear solutions

ATLANTIC CITY — As the number of mass shootings in the United States continues to grow, parents, teachers and elected officials are scrambling to find ways to keep kids safe, but have yet to reach a consensus on what to do.

Last Thursday, The Middle Township Board of Education approved placing armed guards at the entrances of their four district schools, which include two elementary schools, a middle school and a high school, by the next school year.

The most recent shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 kids and two teachers dead on May 24 has prompted student walkouts, protests and community forums.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy proposed his Gun Safety 3.0 package. The package would add firearm training and safe storage regulations to gun owners, ban .50-caliber rifles, raise the minimum age for purchasing long guns to 21 from 18, require people moving into the Garden State to register their firearms, and allow for gun manufactures to be held liable for gun violence.

Calls to action have come from many corners of the state, starting with the union representing 200,000 New Jersey public school employees.

“If we want to fix this, we need to hold Congress accountable. And if elected officials persist in prioritizing their cozy relationship with the National Rifle Association over the lives of their own constituents, they need to be voted out of office," New Jersey Education Association leader Sean Spiller posted on Facebook in the days after the shooting.

Spiller called for his organization to support candidates who would act to stem the violence.

"We must work, organize and mobilize to elect those who will put a stop to this senseless violence, this avoidable violence,” Spiller wrote.

Patricia Hearey, from Camden County, who attended the March For Our Lives rally on the Atlantic City Boardwalk last Saturday to raise awareness for improved gun control laws, echoed those thoughts.

"We need smarter, stronger gun control laws and bans on assault rifles," said Hearey. "The government shouldn't take away guns. They should just make them safer."

Many at the rally agreed that gun control laws should be stricter, with background checks, safe storage laws, and a ban on assault rifles.

"I'm hoping 19 kids dead in Texas should be enough to give us some sort of actions to get rid of these death machines," said Dave Lipshutz, from Burlington County, about the shooter's assault rifle.

Lipshutz, who is also an attorney, said although New Jersey has strong gun control laws, not every other state has the same laws regarding gun control. Differentiating gun laws in each of the 50 states also contributes to lackluster gun control.

Information reported by the Foundation of Economic Education, a review in 2020 by RAND Corporation, an American nonprofit global think tank, showed there was inconclusive evidence that assault weapon bans had any effect on mass shootings, while research published in 2020 Criminology and Public Policy showed assault weapon bans were not seemingly associated with fatal mass shooting incidents.

New Jersey has stricter gun control laws compared to other states, which could be why the state ranked fifth in the country for least number of firearm deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map on firearm deaths in the country.

The Protecting Our Kids Act passed in the U.S. House of Representatives last Thursday, would raise the age for buying semiautomatic weapons to 21 from 18, allow stricter regulations on gun sales from one person to another and "ghost guns," and enforce standards for safe gun storage.

U.S. Representative Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, who voted against the Protect Our Kids Act, said the act passed the house, but will most likely not pass the Senate.

Van Drew said last week that Congress should pass a bill he sponsored, or one similar to his, that would ensure firearms or weapons would not be able to get into schools by requiring schools to have one entrance with an armed officer, who would conduct inspections, and buzz people in, as well as requiring all doors to be locked from the outside.

Van Drew said constitutional rights can't be taken away from law abiding citizens, but some people believe guns shouldn't exist at all.

"I do not own a gun. I personally believe there is no need for guns in society," said Spencer Belz, a Press reader from Upper Township who responded to a request for comment on the subject. "The possession of a weapon based solely on the fear of self defense only harbors that fear, and creates an environment of distrust," he said. "If guns are to exist in society, there is no singular solution. But there are a few measures we can take which have proven to work in our state, other states, or other countries."

So the idea of armed guards in schools is met with conflicting opinions.

"Armed guards are not going to help," said Hearey. "If a teen can get through cops, how would that help?"

"I don't think it would hurt," said Lipshutz. "There's nothing wrong with increased security, but in some school shootings, or even the shooting in the Buffalo supermarket, there was a retired police officer and that still wasn't enough. And we're not going to have a SWAT unit in every school either."

Brenda Brathwaite, vice president of the Atlantic County Education Association and the National Education Association’s director for New Jersey, said she believes guns should not be in schools, and that alternative programs should be considered before implementing armed guards in schools.

"There's a lot we can do before having armed guards in schools," said Brathwaite, who believes it's the right of communities to decide whether armed guards should be in schools, but should implement other programs, like allowing kids to have access to mental health resources, before deciding to put armed guards in schools.

