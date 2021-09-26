New Jersey COVID cases drop to 1,258 with 5 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

COVID-19 in NJ
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,258
New deaths: 5
Total number of positive cases: 997,354
Total number of deaths: 24,555
Total vaccine doses administered: 11,589,124
Rate of transmission: 1.03
CASES BY COUNTY
Note: County vaccine numbers were not updated Sunday
Atlantic: 29,692 cases, 688 deaths, 313,487 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 5,816 cases, 188 deaths, 116,070 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 17,026 cases, 421 deaths, 149,668 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 76,559 cases, 2,110 deaths, 604,765 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Sept. 26
Source: N.J. Department of Health
