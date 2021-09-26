 Skip to main content
New Jersey COVID cases drop to 1,258 with 5 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey
New Jersey COVID cases drop to 1,258 with 5 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

COVID-19 in NJ

Opening a major new phase in the U.S vaccination drive against COVID-19, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a series of recommendations from a panel of advisers.

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

New positive cases: 1,258

New deaths: 5

Total number of positive cases: 997,354

Total number of deaths: 24,555

Total vaccine doses administered: 11,589,124

Rate of transmission: 1.03

CASES BY COUNTY 

Note: County vaccine numbers were not updated Sunday

Atlantic: 29,692 cases, 688 deaths, 313,487 vaccine doses administered

Cape May: 5,816 cases, 188 deaths, 116,070 vaccine doses administered

Cumberland: 17,026 cases, 421 deaths, 149,668 vaccine doses administered

Ocean: 76,559 cases, 2,110 deaths, 604,765 vaccine doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Sept. 26

Source: N.J. Department of Health

Watch Now: Related Video

