New Jersey confirms 20 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,359 new cases; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey
New Jersey confirms 20 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,359 new cases; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

After months of illness and funerals melted away some resistance, particularly in hard-hit Black churches, but many preachers in America's Bible Belt are still shy about speaking out despite a highly contagious virus variant that's now racing through communities.

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

New positive cases: 1,359

New deaths: 20

Total number of positive cases: 928,851

Total number of deaths: 23,994

Total vaccine doses administered: 10,791,729

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 26,318 cases, 664 deaths

Cape May: 5,028 cases, 177 deaths

Cumberland: 15,494 cases, 406 deaths

Ocean: 69,457 cases, 2,035 deaths

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Aug. 17

Source: N.J. Department of Health

