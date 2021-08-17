New Jersey confirms 20 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,359 new cases; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,359
New deaths: 20
Total number of positive cases: 928,851
Total number of deaths: 23,994
Total vaccine doses administered: 10,791,729
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 26,318 cases, 664 deaths
Cape May: 5,028 cases, 177 deaths
Cumberland: 15,494 cases, 406 deaths
Ocean: 69,457 cases, 2,035 deaths
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Aug. 17
Source: N.J. Department of Health
