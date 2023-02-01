New Jersey Civil Rights Division probing Latino mistreatment claims by Millville judge

MILLVILLE — The New Jersey Division of Civil Rights is investigating claims of racial bias against Latino defendants appearing in Millville Municipal Court, judiciary officials said on Wednesday.

Judge Jason Witcher alleged in court that Latinos, or anyone with a Latino-sounding surname, were not being permitted to appear before him virtually.

Court officials have been investigating the claims but have welcomed a separate review from the division. State lawmakers from the Legislative Latino and Black caucuses have also called for an independent review of the matter.

Latino advocates demand probe of bias in Millville court PENNS GROVE — One of the state’s largest advocacy groups of Latinos on Thursday repeated the…

"Since the beginning of its investigation, the Judiciary has encouraged the Division on Civil Rights to conduct its own investigation into this issue and is fully cooperating in the effort to uncover the facts regarding allegations of discriminatory scheduling practices in Millville Municipal Court," spokesperson Peter McAleer said.

Witcher's claims alarmed the Latino Action Network, one of New Jersey's largest advocacy groups for Latino citizens, who last week repeated their demands for an investigation into the allegations by the state Attorney General's Office, which oversees the Division.

The group first addressed a letter to state Attorney General Matthew Platkin on Dec. 22, asking his office to undertake an investigation into the alleged bias.

Tara Oliver, a spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office, did not immediately return a request for comment on Wednesday.

When contacted last Thursday after the Latino Action Network held a press conference to publicly urge a probe by the state attorney general, Oliver said the Office did neither confirm nor deny an investigation's existence.

Legislators back independent probe of Millville Municipal Court practices The state Legislative Latino and Black caucuses are calling for an independent investigation…

State court officials began investigating Witcher's claims after learning of them from an "outside agency." A report based on their examination is expected to be released this month.

Court officials provided an update on their investigation's findings, saying Latino defendants, based on the amount of material reviewed, were being scheduled for both in-person and virtual hearings.