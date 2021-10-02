New Jersey Cannabis Convention grows knowledge of pot

One of the dozens of tables was run by Shore Grow Hydro, a Monmouth County-based company that educates people on the process of home-growing. Co-owner Doug Glander, 33, of Manasquan, who also was at the 2019 convention, said there has been a shift in the variety of vendors this year.

"With the business being more advanced, there are a lot more subsidiary companies, accountants, securities," Glander said. "There were some two years ago, but it was not the majority."

Seelman has been in almost every state that has had a cannabis licensing program. She has seen the difficulties that come with starting up a cannabis business in states that are new to the legalizing game.

"The more government gets involved, the harder it gets for people, even if they're trying to implement regulations that help people. Because when you have a heavily regulated industry, you have red tape, there's instantly barriers that are created," Seelman said.

She was thrilled by how much interest there was following her panel, remarking that those she spoke with asked intelligent questions and showed the interest in the industry is genuine.

"New Jersey residents have been tracking this for a long time, they're not new to this," she said.