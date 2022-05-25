New Jersey Board of Public Utilities approves about $1.1 million in grants for EV chargers

New Jersey is further paving the way for electric vehicles – including in Absecon and Atlantic City.

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities has approved just under $1.1 million in grants related to charging station for electric vehicles.

The grants will be used to purchase 223 electric-vehicle chargers, or EV chargers. It will also prepare charger sites at 67 multi-unit dwellings – which include apartments, condominiums and mixed-residential buildings – across 41 municipalities.

California Apartments in Absecon will receive $13,000 total for two chargers and electric-vehicle supply equipment as part of the program.

The property at 3415 Winchester Ave. in Atlantic City will receive $9,500 total for one charger and the related equipment.

“I am thrilled at the response to our Multi Unit Dwelling EV charger program as it promotes equitable EV use by increasing the number of chargers available in places where people live but would not otherwise have access to overnight charging,” NJBPU President Joseph Fiordaliso said in a NJBPU news release issued Monday. “Encouraging the use of electric vehicles is an important part of our Clean Energy Program which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, a significant portion of which come from gasoline powered cars, and will bring us closer to meeting Governor Murphy’s goal of 100 percent clean energy by 2050.”

The program is designed to incentivize owners and operators of multi-unit housing to purchase electric-vehicle chargers for their residents and guests. To be eligible, the property must have at least five units and have dedicated off-street parking.

Available awards include $1,500 towards a dual-port networked Level-Two EV charging station; half of the make-ready cost of Level-Two chargers up to $5,000.

Municipalities that are designated as “overburdened” are eligible for $2,000 towards the purchase of a Level-Two charging station for a multi-unit property; and three-quarters of the make-ready costs for Level-Two chargers up to $7,500.

The NJBPU agreed at its May 18 meeting to reallocate $4.5 million in unexpended funds to further support the charger program for multi-unit-housing properties. The application period for the program, which had previously closed May 16, is now being extended to June 3.

One can visit www.njcleanenergy.com/ev for more information on the program and the application process.

The program helping multi-unit properties purchase funding is one of three NJBPU programs incentivizing the purchase of electric-vehicle chargers. The board also offers the EV Tourism program to place chargers at tourism destinations and the Clean Fleet program, which incentivizes government entities to purchase chargers.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.