New Jersey blueberry season underway

HAMMONTON – Summer is now officially in full swing – and in New Jersey that means so is blueberry season.

The state Secretary of Agriculture Douglas Fisher went to Macrie Brothers Blueberry Farm in Hammonton on Monday to herald the beginning of the New Jersey blueberry season. Local and state officials watched blueberry packing and tried to get the word out that locally grown produce and farm products are again available all around the state.

“The blueberry harvest is one of the major highlights of the New Jersey growing season,” Fisher said in a news release issued by the New Jersey Department of Agriculture on Monday. “We are known around the world for blueberries, and growers like the Macrie Brothers have fostered that well-earned reputation with their dedication and commitment to grow the highest quality fruit each year.”

Garden State farmers harvested 41 million pounds of blueberries across 7,500 acres in 2021, with a total production value of $78 million. New Jersey has annually ranked in the top-six states in the country for blueberry production.

Paul Macrie, along with his brothers with his brothers Nick and Mike, owns Macrie Brothers Blueberry Farms. He said that he was optimistic about the upcoming blueberry season.

“We are off to an excellent start, and we anticipate it being a good year,” Paul Macrie said in the NJDA news release. “From what we have seen early on, we think we will harvest a good volume with the juicy, larger-sized berries New Jersey is known for. We expect to be in full production mode within the next week or two.”

Marcie Brothers Blueberry Farm began growing in New Jersey in 1953 and have since grown out their 26 acre-farm into an operation that spans 800 acres. It is also part of the New Jersey Blueberry Industry Advisory Council.

Blueberry season lasts through July. At the peak of the season, production reaches 250,000 to 300,000 crates per day. The NJDA news release said that blueberries are low in calories and rich in anti-oxidants and nutrients. It urged state residents to visit www.FindJerseyFresh.com to find where New Jersey blueberries are sold locally and to find blueberry recipes.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.