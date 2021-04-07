New Jersey beaches full of discarded masks, Trump flags in 2020, nonprofit says

Much of the event was dominated by numbers and data. According to Jones and Zipf, 185,221 pieces of debris were collected; 3,746 volunteers pitched in; 60 beaches were swept; and 1,113 pieces of PPE were logged, including 680 masks, 92 disposable wipes and 341 pieces.

"Be responsible and wear PPE," said Zipf during the news conference. "But be responsible and manage it."

Clean Ocean Action also reported that 79% of the debris collected on the beach consisted of plastic items, including foam. Since 2015, the top three items found on New Jersey's beaches have been plastic cups and lids, plastic pieces and food wrappers from snacks like candy bars.

Smith, who chairs the Senate's Environment and Energy Committee, praised Clean Ocean Action for providing information the past 35 years that has led to new legislation aimed at curbing trash along the ocean.

"I will tell you that the COA's work, doing the beach sweeps every year, was part of the momentum and ultimately the persuasion of the Legislature that we had to adopt the strongest bill in America. That is the single use paper bag, plastic bag and foam ban, which kicks in at 100% in May of 2022," said Smith. "This is a huge, huge piece of legislation."