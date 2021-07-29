New Jersey back over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for first time in months; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,017
New deaths: 3
Total number of positive cases: 905,428
Total number of deaths: 23,871
Total vaccine doses administered: 10,430,884
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 25,442 cases, 659 deaths, 285,820 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 4,729 cases, 176 deaths, 106,877 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 15,066 cases, 406 deaths, 130,179 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 67,271 cases, 2,016 deaths, 542,790 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. July 29
Source: N.J. Department of Health
