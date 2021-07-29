 Skip to main content
New Jersey back over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for first time in months; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey
top story

New Jersey back over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for first time in months; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday that New York City will sweeten the pot by offering $100 to any city resident who gets a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine at a city-run site.

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

New positive cases: 1,017

New deaths: 3

Total number of positive cases: 905,428

Total number of deaths: 23,871

Total vaccine doses administered: 10,430,884

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 25,442 cases, 659 deaths, 285,820 vaccine doses administered

Cape May: 4,729 cases, 176 deaths, 106,877 vaccine doses administered

Cumberland: 15,066 cases, 406 deaths, 130,179 vaccine doses administered

Ocean: 67,271 cases, 2,016 deaths, 542,790 vaccine doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. July 29

Source: N.J. Department of Health

