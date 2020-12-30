New Jersey attorney general seeks to suspend liquor license of North Wildwood bar

The state attorney general is seeking a 66-day liquor license suspension for a North Wildwood bar.

Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said the state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control has issued charges against 12 New Jersey bars and restaurants accused of violating Gov. Phil Murphy's COVID-19 executive orders. North Wildwood's Flip Flopz was the only South Jersey establishment cited Wednesday.

The Spruce Avenue establishment was cited for failing to enforce social distancing on two separate occasions, for violating face-covering requirements and for failing to keep an employee list on licensed premises, Grewal said in a news release.

Each establishment faces a minimum 10-day suspension for violating heightened restrictions placed on eating and drinking establishments last month by Murphy and/or prior executive orders aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Murphy’s latest executive orders halted indoor food and beverage services between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. and prohibit patrons from being seated at an indoor bar at all times.