New Jersey attorney general seeks to suspend liquor license of North Wildwood bar

The state attorney general is seeking a 66-day liquor license suspension for a North Wildwood bar.
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said the state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control has issued charges against 12 New Jersey bars and restaurants accused of violating Gov. Phil Murphy's COVID-19 executive orders. North Wildwood's Flip Flopz was the only South Jersey establishment cited Wednesday.
The Spruce Avenue establishment was cited for failing to enforce social distancing on two separate occasions, for violating face-covering requirements and for failing to keep an employee list on licensed premises, Grewal said in a news release.
Each establishment faces a minimum 10-day suspension for violating heightened restrictions placed on eating and drinking establishments last month by Murphy and/or prior executive orders aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
Murphy’s latest executive orders halted indoor food and beverage services between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. and prohibit patrons from being seated at an indoor bar at all times.
"We take no pleasure in undertaking these actions, but we’re in the midst of a pandemic and we need everyone in the state to do their part to combat a surge in COVID-19," Grewal said. “We will not allow a small percentage of bars and restaurants that disregard mitigation measures to jeopardize public health, and our message is especially important as we head into the New Year’s holiday."
Earlier this month, the state sought a 115-day license suspension for Atlantic City's B&B Saloon for allowing patrons to sit at the bar, exceeding occupancy limits and failing to enforce social distancing and face covering requirements.
The bar also was cited for allowing alcohol to be consumed beyond the license premises, hindering an inspection, employing a criminally disqualified individual and violating conditions imposed on the license after a November shooting left one dead.
