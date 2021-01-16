New Jersey anglers air concerns that wind farms will negatively impact fishing

“How does offshore wind energy affect the fishing industry? The answer we get from the wind operators is ‘We won’t fully understand the impacts until the facilities are already built,’” Yates testified then.

Those concerns are being voiced in the face of a movement whose point man is Gov. Phil Murphy. His goal is 7,500 megawatts of offshore wind energy by 2035, enough for 3.2 million homes, according to the state Board of Public Utilities.

Too much too soon is how a noted oceanographer at the University of Rhode Island views offshore wind farm projects in New Jersey and other Northeast states.

“There’s going to be hundreds or thousands of turbines off the East Coast, so it would be nice to understand these effects and how it translates into impacts before they get built,” Emeritus Professor John King has said in published reports. “Right now the government is pushing full speed ahead to get these things built, and I don’t think they really care that much about their impacts. The environmental reviews are being done really fast.”

During the webinar, Atlantic Shores officials assured fishermen the permitting process was, by law, both lengthy and mindful of all stakeholders. A follow-up virtual session is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.