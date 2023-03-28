TRENTON — The first round of payments in New Jersey's ANCHOR program are beginning to be dispensed to both homeowners and renters who applied for property tax relief, state officials said on Tuesday.

ANCHOR, or the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters property tax relief program, which replaced the Homestead Benefit Program, was introduced by Gov. Phil Murphy last year.

Murphy has said the program is unique because it extends property tax payments to eligible renters.

“At a time when families are facing increasing pressure on their wallets, it’s a good feeling to know we are following through on our promise to make New Jersey more affordable,” Murphy said in a statement on Tuesday.

Payments are on their way to New Jerseyans who elected to receive them through direct deposit, the Governor's Office said in a news release.

More than 800,000 taxpayers were estimated to receive their relief on Tuesday.

More than 1.7 million New Jerseyans, of which about 1.25 million homeowners and over 514,000 renters, applied for relief through the program.

“When the governor and the Legislature created the ANCHOR program, we knew it would be a game changer for residents all over the State,” state Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio said on Tuesday. “I’m so pleased that money is going back into the pockets of more New Jerseyans than ever before.”

Most of the payments will be disbursed before May 3. Applicants needing further information may take additional time to finalize, the Governor's Office said.

State officials said applicants who have not received their payments by May should visit the state Department of Treasury's website or call 1-888-238-1233.

The Treasury said if a payment's status shows it was made but the applicant had not received it, they should seek assistance through the phone number one week after the direct deposit should have been sent to the bank or two weeks after a check should have been mailed.

Murphy has cited affordability as a priority in his second term. His Fiscal Year 2024 budget proposal includes $2 billion in spending to continue the program.

With that proposal, Murphy will have provided nearly $2 billion more in direct property tax relief in his second term's first two years than the Christie administration did in its entire second term, the Governor's Office said.