New Jersey American Water to replace 110-year-old Pleasantville water main

PLEASANTVILLE — A construction project to replace a century-old water main is underway, New Jersey American Water said this week.
The utility said it will be replacing more than 1,600 feet of Pleasantville water main. The old main was a relic from the early 20th century, having been built sometime between 1900 and 1909, and was made of 4-inch and 6-inch cast-iron water lines. The new main will be 12-inch, ductile-iron and will run along Doughty Road from West Washington Avenue to the Black Horse Pike.
The $825,000 project began Thursday and is estimated to last until at least December, the company said in a news release. Work will occur weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Night work is scheduled to start Monday and will take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Final restorations of the street are scheduled to be completed next fall.
The project will also involve the replacement of two fire hydrants and seven utility-owned service lines near the pipeline route.
PLEASANTVILLE — The local school board voted to place the superintendent on paid leave and r…
Ultimately, the project will enhance service reliability and increase water flows for both household consumption and firefighting services, the company said.
The project is likely to require traffic detours during construction hours, although the company said all local and emergency traffic would be allowed to access the area.
New Jersey American Water contracted Pioneer Pipe Contractors for the project.
Anyone with questions about the project can visit the company's website or its Facebook or Twitter pages, or call 800 272-1325.
Contact Chris Doyle
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.