New Jersey American Water to replace 110-year-old Pleasantville water main
PLEASANTVILLE — A construction project to replace a century-old water main is underway, New Jersey American Water said this week.

The utility said it will be replacing more than 1,600 feet of Pleasantville water main. The old main was a relic from the early 20th century, having been built sometime between 1900 and 1909, and was made of 4-inch and 6-inch cast-iron water lines. The new main will be 12-inch, ductile-iron and will run along Doughty Road from West Washington Avenue to the Black Horse Pike.

The $825,000 project began Thursday and is estimated to last until at least December, the company said in a news release. Work will occur weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Night work is scheduled to start Monday and will take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Final restorations of the street are scheduled to be completed next fall.

The project will also involve the replacement of two fire hydrants and seven utility-owned service lines near the pipeline route.

Ultimately, the project will enhance service reliability and increase water flows for both household consumption and firefighting services, the company said.

The project is likely to require traffic detours during construction hours, although the company said all local and emergency traffic would be allowed to access the area.

New Jersey American Water contracted Pioneer Pipe Contractors for the project.

Anyone with questions about the project can visit the company's website or its Facebook or Twitter pages, or call 800 272-1325.

