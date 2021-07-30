New Jersey American Water to invest $1.3 million to replace Linwood water main

LINWOOD — New Jersey American Water said Friday it will invest $1.3 million to replace about 3,800 feet of water main in the city.
Also being replaced are four fire hydrants and 43 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route, the utility said in a news release. The company will upgrade the 8-inch cast iron lines with 12- and 16-inch ductile iron main along Shore Road, Cheltenham Boulevard and Berkshire Avenue. The original lines were installed in the 1910s.
Work by Pioneer Pipe Contractors Inc. will begin Monday and is expected to finish in 10 weeks, weather permitting. The company said it will work 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and traffic restrictions are likely.
Final street restorations will be completed by spring 2022.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
