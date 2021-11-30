New Jersey American Water to begin Ocean City wastewater line replacement

New Jersey American Water said Tuesday it is planning to replace about 620 feet of wastewater main in Ocean City.
The company's contractor, Pioneer Pipe Contractors Inc., will begin working this week to improve aging pipelines along Wesley and Ocean avenues, from Ninth to 10th streets, installed in the 1920s. Work is presumed to be completed within one month, weather permitting.
Support Local Journalism
Final street restorations will be completed in the fall of 2022, the company said.
The project is part of New Jersey American Water’s plan to accelerate the renewal of water and wastewater infrastructure in the state.
Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Alternate traffic patterns are possible during work hours.
Access to the construction zone for emergency personnel will be permitted, the company said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Eric Conklin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.