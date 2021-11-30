 Skip to main content
New Jersey American Water to begin Ocean City wastewater line replacement
New Jersey American Water to begin Ocean City wastewater line replacement

NJ American utility work

New Jersey American Water Tuesday is planning to eplace about 620 feet of wastewater main in Ocean City. The company's contractor, Pioneer Pipe Contractors Inc., will begin working this week to improve aging pipelines along Wesley and Ocean avenues, from Ninth to 10th streets, installed in the 1920s. Work is presumed to be completed within one month, weather permitting. Final street restorations will be completed in the fall of 2022, the company said.

(File photo 2013 / Utility work takes place betwee 9th and 10th streets in Ocean City for utility improvement work.)

New Jersey American Water said Tuesday it is planning to replace about 620 feet of wastewater main in Ocean City.

The company's contractor, Pioneer Pipe Contractors Inc., will begin working this week to improve aging pipelines along Wesley and Ocean avenues, from Ninth to 10th streets, installed in the 1920s. Work is presumed to be completed within one month, weather permitting.

Final street restorations will be completed in the fall of 2022, the company said. 

The project is part of New Jersey American Water’s plan to accelerate the renewal of water and wastewater infrastructure in the state.

Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Alternate traffic patterns are possible during work hours. 

Access to the construction zone for emergency personnel will be permitted, the company said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

