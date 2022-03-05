 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Jersey American Water plans main upgrades in Pleasantville, Northfield

New Jersey American Water said Friday it will invest over $2.8 million to help replace over two miles of aging water main in Northfield and Pleasantville.

The project, set to begin Monday, will upgrade 4- and 6-inch cast iron water lines that were installed as far back as the 1940s, replacing them with 8- and 12-inch ductile iron main along Herbert Drive, Shepherd Circle and Shepherd Circle West in Northfield, and on Doughty Road, Glenwood Avenue, Mill Road, Spruce Avenue and Woodland Avenue in Pleasantville.

Upgrading the water mains will improve water service reliability in the area, including to homes and fire hydrants, the utility said in a news release. 

Work is expected to last about four months. Work hours will be 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday in Northfield and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in Pleasantville. Final street restoration will be completed this fall.

Traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur. Project timelines are subject to change due to weather and availability of supplies.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

