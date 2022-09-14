New Jersey American Water plans $5 million in Ocean City upgrades

New Jersey American Water is replacing about 7,300 feet of aging water main and 2,450 feet of aging wastewater main in Ocean City.

The company is upgrading lines that date to the 1920s with new main along the following streets:

• 13th Street from Ocean Avenue to Asbury Avenue

• 14th Street from Ocean Avenue to Asbury Avenue

• Bay/Simpson Alley from Sixth Street to Seventh Street and from Ninth Street to 10th Street

• Central/Wesley Alley from Ninth Street to 10th Street

• Haven Avenue from 26th Street to 31st Street

• Wesley Avenue from 12th Street to 14th Street

The project also includes replacing 11 fire hydrants and 250 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route, the utility said in a news release. Additionally, New Jersey American Water will replace any customer-owned service line that has been identified as lead or galvanized as part of a statewide initiative to remove all lead and galvanized service lines by 2031.

This $5 million investment will continue to advance service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in the community, the utility said.

Pioneer Pipe Contractors and Perna Finnigan began work last week and expect to be completed within about three months, weather permitting, the utility said. Work hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work outside those hours is not expected unless required to maintain project schedule. Final street restorations will be completed next summer.

Traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours, the utility said. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction.