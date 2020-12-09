 Skip to main content
New Jersey American Water plans $1.2 million in Galloway infrastructure upgrades
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — New Jersey American Water will install about 6,360 feet of new water main in the township beginning this week.

The project includes three new fire hydrants along the pipeline route and new 12-inch ductile iron water lines. The lines will be installed on South Cologne Avenue from Route 30 to Aloe Street, Aloe from Cologne Avenue to Leipzig Avenue and Leipzig from Aloe Street to Race Track Road.

The $1.2 million investment will advance water service reliability, increase water flow for household consumption and increase fire protection, the company said in a news release. The new main also will provide the ability to serve more customers in the future.

The project is on track to be completed by April, weather permitting. Final street restorations will be completed in winter 2021.

Traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Contact: 609-272-7239

CFairfield@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_CJ

