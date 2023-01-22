New Jersey American Water looks to impose new surcharge to cover state lead-regulation costs

A major water utility company in New Jersey is looking to impose a new surcharge on customers due to new state lead regulations.

New Jersey American Water petitioned the state Board of Public Utilities on Jan. 14 for authorization to impose a new surcharge as part of a cost-recovery plan. The petition is downstream of a state law requiring public water utilities to replace all their lead service lines over the next decade.

The BPU approved New Jersey American Water’s lead-service-line replacement plan in October.

During the hearing on the plan, BPU President Joseph Fiordaliso called the lead replacement issue an important matter and vital to the health of the state’s children.

“Our responsibility is for the infrastructure,” Fiordaliso said during the October hearing. “A poor infrastructure can easily tumble a society into a third world country.”

Per state mandates, lines to be replaced include goosenecks and galvanized pipes, which are susceptible to corrosion and are presumed under state law to be lead service lines.

Upper Township planners: Board has no authority over winery plan UPPER TOWNSHIP — Several people turned out for the reorganization of the township Planning B…

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of Camden-based American Water, made a semi-annual filing with the BPU in November outlining the costs it faced replacing lead service lines in the state from July 1, 2020, to Oct. 31, 2022. The filing also projected the lead-line replacement costs American Water will face for the next five years under the BPU-approved plan.

The initial period of the plan will see customers with rate schedules A-1 through A-16 pay a monthly surcharge of 16.43 cents per 1,000 gallons. This rate implies the average American Water customer in the state, who uses 5,520 gallons of water each month, will pay a surcharge of 91 cents. Other customers not on an A-1 through A-16 schedule will pay an average of $12.02 per month. The figure is a projection, and the actual rate customers pay will be determined by the volume of their actual water usage.

New Jersey American Water will adjust its surcharge on a semi-annual basis after the initial period, submitting a new filing to the BPU every six months. The subsequent surcharge is based on the expected costs of the lead-line replacements, rate schedule as well as the attendant long-term debt-service costs. The rate could also be affected by the number of customers the company has. Based on those factors, the impact of each subsequent surcharge could range from $0.58 to $21.24.

The surcharges are designed to only offset the added costs of lead-line replacements. The BPU can offer relief to one or several classes of American Water customers in any amount it deems appropriate.

The surcharges are the result of a renewed effort from Trenton to abate lead hazards to state residents. Gov. Phil Murphy signed a package of legislation into law July 22, 2021, designed to reduce the lead New Jersey residents are exposed to both via lead in paint and in drinking water. It was a follow-up on the lead abatement initiative the Murphy administration had launched in October 2019 after warning New Jersey families about the dangers of lead exposure.

Included in the 2021 package was the Lead Line Replacement Law, which requires the owners and operators of public water systems to do an inventory of their potable-water service lines and replace ones made of lead within 10 years, or by July 22, 2031. Although lead piping was banned in the state in 1987, service lines made after that year must still be inspected, with the law discouraging water companies from making assumptions based on the age of the system alone. The inventories are to be public, and property owners with lead service lines must be notified via certified mail.

Environmentalists defend offshore wind against 'non-scientific' speculation after whale deaths ATLANTIC CITY — A collection of environmental groups held a news conference Tuesday to addre…

To help fund the new procedures, the law allows for publicly traded utility companies, such as American Water, to recoup the costs of the replacements by petitioning the BPU for the authority to impose a surcharge on its customers.

Municipalities that manage their own water utilities are finding ways to fund their new obligation to replace lead service lines under state law. Brigantine City Council voted in December to raise its base water and sewer rates by 65% to pay for the state-mandated pipe replacement and inventory, translating into the base rate rising from $260 to $480 annually.

The total cost of the project to Brigantine is estimated to be between $50 million and $60 million, with the city looking to bond for the costs, while also exploring grant opportunities.

There are resources, however, to which local governments can turn for support. The state has unveiled a Drinking Water State Revolving Fund through which water-system operators can obtain discounted loans to finance their replacement projects. Half the funding available to a municipality would consist of a Department of Environmental Protection loan with zero interest and half would be a market-rate loan from the New Jersey Infrastructure Bank. Principal forgiveness programs are available for small water systems, defined as serving fewer than 10,000 people, and for water systems in municipalities in which the median household income was less than the statewide median.

The state also cited the federal infrastructure legislation, which President Joe Biden signed into law in November 2021, as another avenue of funding to alleviate the burden on municipalities. The legislation awarded New Jersey $1 billion over five years to treat its water, including $250 million to address lead contamination in drinking water.

Another law in the lead-reduction package removes restrictions on special assessments and bond issuances when municipalities are looking to replace their residential lead service lines. It also revises certain budgetary requirements for certain water system operators.

Likely cause of death announced for beached whale in Brigantine A sea vessel struck and killed the whale that was beached in Brigantine on Thursday, accordi…

While ultimately adding costs onto water utilities and ratepayers, the DEP said the new legislation would complement its efforts to protect residents from lead poisoning.

“These new laws will accelerate our work to protect every New Jersey community by requiring every lead service line across the state to be replaced over the next ten years,” DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette said in a news release accompanying the enactment of the lead legislation in 2021. “And, New Jersey residents can rest assured that while lead lines are replaced DEP will be protecting their health every day by mandating all water systems to undertake proactive lead risk reduction measures.”

State Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said lead exposure had gotten worse during the COVID-19 pandemic, as public-health shutdowns forced children to spend more time inside. After the lead legislation was enacted in 2021, Persichilli said elevated blood-lead levels increased by 29% while blood-lead testing decreased by 20%.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has concluded that lead exposure particularly harms children, damaging their brains and nervous system, slowing growth and creating problems with behavior, hearing and speech, and learning.

“Lead is the most common environmental toxin for children and even very low blood lead levels can cause permanent, irreversible neurologic damage,” Persichilli said in the 2021 news release. “We must do everything we can to remove lead from our environment.”