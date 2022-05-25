New Jersey American Water installing new mains in three local towns

New Jersey American Water will install about 1,870 feet of new water main in Egg Harbor Township, Pleasantville and Upper Township starting this week, the company said Wednesday.

The company will install new 8-inch ductile iron main along the following streets:

• Helen Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, from Eagon Avenue to Gray Avenue

• Chalfonte Avenue, Pleasantville, from Cayuga Avenue to Seneca Avenue

• Belmont Avenue, Pleasantville, from Seneca Avenue to West Adams Avenue

• Margate Avenue, Upper Township, from First Street to Route 9

• Ventnor Avenue, Upper Township, from First Street to Route 9

This $515,000 investment will advance water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in the affected communities, New Jersey American Water said in a news release.

Pioneer Pipe Contractors Inc. began work this week and expects to be completed within about two months, weather permitting, the utility said. Work hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work outside those hours is not expected unless required to maintain project schedule. Final street restorations will be completed in the fall.

Project timelines are subject to change due to factors including weather and availability of supplies, the utility said.

For the public’s and workers’ safety, traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours, the utility said. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction. Drivers and pedestrians should take caution near work sites.