EGG HARBOR CITY — New Jersey American Water has completed acquisition of the city's water and wastewater systems for $21.8 million, the utility said Thursday.

The sale of the systems, which serve about 3,000 customers combined, follows the approval of the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs and New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, and is the first in the state to be completed through the Water Infrastructure Protection Act.

The 2015 law permits the sale or lease of municipally owned water or wastewater systems without a public referendum if emergent conditions — such as high contaminant levels or the need for repairs — exist. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection certified the city’s request to pursue the sale in April 2019.

City Council voted to sell the utility in March 2021. Officials and the DEP had agreed that the municipality did not have the minimum of $14 million needed to upgrade the aging systems.

“This agreement provides tremendous benefits for our residents. The sale of our city’s water and wastewater systems to New Jersey American Water will provide nearly $22 million to help the city pay off existing debt while leaving additional money to assist in other areas of the city’s budget," Mayor Lisa Jiampetti said in a statement. "Additionally, the company is committed to investing $14 million into much-needed system improvements. All told, this means better infrastructure, stable water rates and millions in funds for the city, none of which would be possible without the sale of the systems."

Under the agreement, New Jersey American Water will invest $14 million in the first 10 years to upgrade the city’s water and wastewater systems, including $9 million in the first five years, while keeping rates stable for customers, New Jersey American Water said in a news release.

Some of these projects include construction of an emergency interconnection with the New Jersey American Water regional system, water and sewer main replacements, valve and hydrant replacements and wastewater pump station improvements.

“We are ready to provide the residents of Egg Harbor City with reliable water and wastewater services, as we do for over 190 municipalities across the state,” said Mark McDonough, president of New Jersey American Water. “Our plan includes rebuilding and modernizing the town’s water and wastewater infrastructure for continued quality and increased reliability while stabilizing rates and providing excellent customer service."

Additionally, New Jersey American Water has hired three of the city’s water and wastewater employees, McDonough said.

Customers will begin receiving information from New Jersey American Water within the next week about the transition, the utility said. A dedicated webpage has also been created at newjerseyamwater.com/eggharborcity for more information.