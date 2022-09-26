 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Jersey allotted over $66 million from feds for opioid battle

U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez announced a new $989,300 grant for Cape Regional Medical Center Thursday Aug 11, 2022.

WASHINGTON — To aid the Garden State in its fight against the opioid crisis, more than $66 million in federal grants are coming to the state from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Both Democratic New Jersey Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez announced the award on Monday.

The money will go toward bolstering the state's capabilities to provide drug addiction treatment, recovery and prevention programs, the senators said.

The Opioid Response Grant comes from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and is designed to provide flexible funding to support programs with a focus on providing evidence-based treatment, including medication-assisted treatment, the senators said.

The opioid epidemic has taken a devastating toll on all New Jersey communities,” Booker said in a prepared statement on Monday. “This federal funding will expand our ability to tackle this crisis head-on and offer those facing addiction the resources they need.”

Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says over 107,000 Americans died from fatal overdoses in 2021, a 15% increase over 2020.

“We know that the opioid crisis has impacted individuals from all communities and all corners of our state,” said Menendez. “This grant funding will help support the state’s efforts in battling this epidemic through treatment and prevention as we work to lower the number of lives lost to opioids.”

The federal dollars add to financial commitments New Jersey has made this year to fight the epidemic.

In March, Gov. Phil Murphy said $641 million the state was given through litigation against drug companies sued for their role in the crisis will be split between the state and municipalities to help address the issue.

