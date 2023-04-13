ATLANTIC CITY — New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin will deliver a keynote address at a two-day gaming conference here next week.

Platkin will be one of several speakers at the 26th Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, which is being held at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City April 19-20, the Attorney General's Office said on Wednesday.

Over the event, nine gaming CEOs will offer their perspectives on industry issues. Panel discussions and a networking reception will be held in the casino-hotel's entertainment venues.

“We are thrilled to have New Jersey’s top law-enforcement official address our conference," said Lloyd D. Levenson, CEO of the Cooper Levenson law firm and a co-founder of the conference. "He plays a critical leadership role in the future of Atlantic City and the entire gaming industry."

The state Attorney General's Office oversees the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

“It is an honor to be the keynote speaker at this year’s East Coast Gaming Congress in Atlantic City," Platkin said in a statement on Wednesday. "I’m looking forward to sharing with regulators and industry representatives how New Jersey will continue being a place where the gaming industry thrives and innovates, all while my office and the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement advance our groundbreaking efforts on regulating gambling activity and responsible gaming."