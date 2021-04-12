New housing resource created for N.J. residents impacted by COVID-19: South Jersey news briefs

The Housing and Community Development Network of New Jersey has launched a free resource for renters, landlords and homeowners for New Jersey residents impacted by the coronavirus pandemic to find answers, the most current information, resource directories and seek assistance.
Through the website, HousingHelpNJ.org, residents will be able to send questions and concerns through an online form or call a toll-free number to be connected to a certified housing counselor or other helpful resources. The site will cover all the latest housing news and information specific to renters, landlords, and homeowners.
Answers to questions such as “Can I be evicted from my home?” and “What if I can’t pay my utility bills?” can be found on the new site which also has a resource library with guides for food, housing, clothing, health care, legal, financial, and many other services.
New Jersey residents seeking housing counseling service or information can visit HousingHelpNJ.org, call 888-691-3002 or email info@housinghelpnj.org. Text “housing help” to 313131 for text updates. Translation services are also available.
N.J. Business Action Center announces virtual summit
The New Jersey Business Action Center is hosting a six-part virtual learning series to provide businesses and nonprofits with the latest information to support recovery from disruptions caused by COVID-19.
The six-session series begins at noon Tuesdays and Thursdays from April 20 to May 13 and will cover several fundamental topics, including financial resources, technical assistance, tips for obtaining government contracts, COVID-19 safety protocols and resources for nonprofits.
Registration is free to the public and participants can join the webinars or sign up for individual sessions, based on topics that are of interest.
Topics for the series are:
• “Resources for Nonprofits” — April 20
• “Government Procurement — Making Government Your Customer” — April 22
• “Technical Assistance Opportunities” — April 27
• “Financial Resources” — April 29
• “COVID Safety in the Workplace” — May 11
• “Let These Government Services Help You” — May 13
For more information, call 1-800-JERSEY-7, visit nj.gov/state/bac/ or follow up on Twitter at @NJ_BAC.
Ocean County providing fare-free transportation to vaccination clinics
Ocean County seniors age 60 and older and with persons with disabilities can take fare-free transportation to COVID 19 vaccination clinics through the county’s public transportation system Ocean Ride.
The free transportation is provided through the Ocean Ride reserve-a-ride system.
Seniors over 60 and residents with disabilities can call 732-736-8989, ext. 1, to reserve their ride between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Face masks are required for all riders along with social distancing when applicable.
Applications being accepted for local recreation improvement grants
Applications are now being accepted for a new Local Recreation Improvement Grant Program that is being offered to New Jersey counties, municipalities and school districts through the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs’ Division of Local Government Services.
The Murphy Administration has allocated $2.5 million for the grant that supports improvement and repair of public recreation facilities, including local parks, municipal recreation centers and local stadiums.
Local Recreation Improvement Grant funds will be awarded to successful grant applicants to help cover costs associated with updating community centers, playgrounds, pools, fields, walking or bicycle trails, rail trails, multi-sport courts, and recreational facilities; one-time personnel costs directly related to improvements; project development professional services costs; equipment costs including playground and recreation facilities equipment; and environmental remediation costs required to prepare recreation sites for use.
Applications must be submitted through the NJDCA SAGE Portal and are due no later than 5 p.m. on May 24. Visit nj.gov/dca/dlgs/ programs/lriggrants.shtml.
Jewish Family Services receives $80K grant
MARGATE — Jewish Family Service of Atlantic and Cape May counties has been awarded an $80,000 grant from Jewish Federation of Atlantic and Cape May counties and its Jewish Community Foundation to support the agency’s general operation for programs and services needed for the community. The funds will afford JFS the opportunity to continue to assist individuals and families in the region through the Food Pantry, Counseling, Housing Assistance, Older Adult Services and more.
JFS’ Pantry has distributed in excess of 50,000 pounds of food to more than 7,300 people, handled over 6,000 telehealth counseling sessions, and provided 120 Village by the Shore virtual programs, as well as supportive housing assistance, vocational services and more.
Jewish Federation also provided an additional $25,000 to support Holocaust Survivor services, which are matched by KAVOD SHEF. Within Atlantic County, there are 33 Holocaust survivors who rely on JFS for assistance with care coordination, grocery pickup and delivery, transportation to medical appointments, help with Claims Conference paperwork, virtual socialization programs and more.
For information on JFS programs and services, call 609-822-1108 or visit jfsatlantic.org.
