New hotel proposed for New York Avenue in Atlantic City

Interviewed after the meeting, Evan Sanchez, the other principal in Authentic City Partners, said the plan is to demolish the building by the end of the year and start construction as early as possible in 2022.

The total project could cost closed to $5 million, he said.

The CRDA functions as the land use board for Atlantic City, within the tourism district. Sanchez, who was not at the Thursday meeting, said he hopes the proposal will be approved by the full CRDA board in October.

Sanchez said the new property would not be completed for next summer, and was reluctant to give a timeline for when work might be completed, citing he uncertainties of construction projects.

Architect Bill McLees of Somers Point said he designed the building to combine a modern look and contemporary materials with elements of classic Atlantic City architecture.

The project will be taller than the existing building. It’s part of the area known as the Orange Loop, a collection of restaurants, bars, music and other attractions on St. James, Tennessee and New York avenues named for the color of those blocks on the classic Monopoly board.