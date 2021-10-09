New hotel proposal for former Beach Theatre presented to Cape May City Council

“You will not be able to see any of the parking from the street,” Mita said. It will all be valet parking, he said, with deliveries made from the inside.

Mita, of Ocean City, owns ICONA Resorts and the home construction company Achristavest. At the council meeting, he sought to paint a picture of bygone luxury, describing the project in terms of the lost elegance of the past with contemporary amenities.

Cape May was once home to unrivaled grand hotels, he said.

He described retail on the ground floor of the proposed new construction, to house restaurants, cafés and other businesses, and a ballroom on the second floor, and a restaurant with water views.

There will also be a four-story town home as part of the plan, Mita said.

The Beach Theatre dates from 1950, and was at one time considered an innovative design with a line of retail shops in front of the theater itself, according to a description at preservationnj.org.

When Frank Investments, the owners at the time, announced plans to close the theater more than a decade ago, several local advocates started the Beach Theatre Foundation in hopes of preserving the building, even renting the theater for a time in an attempt to possibly lure a developer who would keep the theater open.