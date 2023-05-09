ABSECON — A year after being closed following its liquor license being suspended by the state, the Hi Point Pub is set to reopen under new ownership in June.

The bar on North Shore Road will be hiring for all positions, the new owner, Lillian Cortes-Peterson, wrote on Facebook, adding that the bar will be "veteran owned" and "family operated."

The bar was for sale for about $1.3 million by Murray & Associates, a commercial real estate company.

Cortes-Peterson couldn't disclose a sale price when reached for comment on Tuesday.

The land the business sits on is valued at $650,000, and its inventory of the business is listed at $15,000, according to Murray & Associates.

The former owners decided to sell the business after the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control suspended the bar's liquor license indefinitely, citing several violations and ties to fatal car crashes.

The 24-hour bar was established in the 1980s, according to its listing.

A notice of sale was filed in the Atlantic County Clerk's Office on Feb. 21.