Grocery Outlet & Rainbow received approval from the Vineland Planning Board this month for a site on the east side of Delsea Drive between Almond Road and Park Avenue.

The board gave final major site plan approval to demolish the existing retail building at the southwest corner of the property and build a 25,291-square-foot retail business along with associated site plan improvements.

The proposed building will consist of a 17,136-square-foot grocery store and an 8,155-square-foot retail store.

The site is within a B-3 Business Zone and consists of about 13 acres of land and an existing shopping complex.

The board also gave final approval to phase one and preliminary approval to phase two of the Relema Inc. food distribution facility on the north side of Garden Road between Delsea Drive and Mill Road.

The approval was given this month to build a 137,892-square-foot industrial building that will be done in two phases.

Phase one will consist of a 68,394-square-foot building with parking and associated site improvements. Preliminary approval only was requested for phase two, which will consist of an 89,498-square-foot building expansion.

The site is within an Industrial Business Zone and consists of a little more than 12 acres of land. It is currently vacant.

Officials expect about 100 employees to work at the site on the main shift once the project is fully built. The plan shows 111 parking spaces will be provided on site.

Vineland park project

Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci said the city's plan to create an all-inclusive playground and exercise area at the Romano Sports Complex is progressing on time for a spring 2024 opening.

Jake’s Park is modeled after the nationally recognized Jake’s Place in Cherry Hill that was established in the memory of Jacob Myles Cummings-Nasto, a 2-year-old boy who died of a rare heart condition.

The park was being built with a $1.2 million state Green Acres grant and matching funds from the city, but Fanucci said construction costs have increased since planning began in 2021. As a result, the mayor said he will seek additional Green Acres money.

The plans call for a series of distinct play areas, seven of which will include accessible and inclusive equipment, while an eighth area will feature a sensory garden for children and adults on the autism spectrum.

Canopies will protect the play areas. A circuit of exercise stations, also inclusive, will form a ring around an existing running and walking track. Picnic tables, park benches, restroom facilities and parking upgrades are also planned.

“This project is very special to me,” Fanucci said in a news release. “I know firsthand how important it is that the desires of all of our children are met, and that they are all able to enjoy what life has to offer. This design ensures everyone will be able to enjoy this wonderful, inclusive park as a no-judgment zone."

Millville supports cannabis project

Millville city commissioners issued a letter of support last week for Cannachai LLC to lease property at 1401 Wheaton Ave. to operate as a cannabis cultivator or manufacturer.

Cannachai is required to demonstrate local support for the suitability and appropriateness of its business from the city. Cannachai sought a letter of support to apply for a state license to operate a licensed cannabis cultivation facility within the designated Cannabis Business Zoning District.

The city has imposed a limit on the number of licensed cannabis businesses within its jurisdiction. It has determined Cannachai's proposed location is suitable and appropriate for the proposed business.

Bridgeton adopts plan for cannabis business

Bridgeton City Council last week voted to adopt a redevelopment plan for two lots within a block for a cannabis business inside the Southeast Industrial Redevelopment Plan.

Last year, the city Planning Board recommended to City Council it designate the land a non-condemnation area in need of redevelopment in anticipation of a redevelopment project to be carried out by Alan Truzskoski for a cannabis incubator.

After review and consideration, the Planning Board provided a written recommendation, dated Jan. 25, that council adopt the redevelopment plan.

Council introduced the redevelopment plan Feb. 7.