New Galloway COVID-19 test site can handle a 1,000 people a day

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Governor Phil Murphy toured the new COVID-19 testing site in the township this morning.

Atlantic County and Stockton University opened an additional COVID-19 testing site for state residents on Wednesday.

Murphy said the site can do up to a 1,000 test a day.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The site is located at Chris Guapp Residence Hall, 421 Chris Gaupp Drive, near the university's area campus and AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, county officials said Monday.

The makeshift testing facility is available to all New Jersey residents starting with a soft opening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Wednesday. It will fully open the following day and be open seven days per week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Costs for testing are being provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Department of Health, county spokesperson Linda Gilmore said.

Testing, which is provided by eTrueNorth, will be available without an appointment, but preregistration online is encouraged to help limit wait times. Appointments can be made three days in advance, officials said.

Results will be available three to five days after a COVID-19 test is administered. Parking will be free, and IDs are not required, officials added.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.