New four-way stops installed in Ocean City neighborhood

OCEAN CITY — Drivers in the city's Merion Park neighborhood must obey new four-way stops at three intersections, city officials said Tuesday.
New signs have been placed at Westminster and Victoria lanes, Westminster and Bartram lanes and Oxford and Bartram lanes, the city said in a news release.
The signs were requested by residents to calm traffic in the year-round neighborhood, the city said.
“Public safety will always be our top priority,” Mayor Jay Gillian said in a statement. “I’m glad to see this work get done.”
Police are asking pedestrians and drivers to use caution in these areas while people adjust to the signs.
