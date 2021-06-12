New fountain park in Wildwood Crest opens with little fanfare, but big splash

The park is open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily. There is no cost to enter. Crest officials said new signs have been ordered, set to be delivered and installed in the coming weeks, and more fences and landscaping are planned for the park.

The afternoon began to cool, but people continued to arrive to enjoy the park. Among them were Howard “Hook” LeConey with his daughter, Makena, and son, Buxton. The twins are 14 months old. LeConey said they are Wildwood Crest locals. He’s pleased to see the beachfront addition.

“We’re always looking to create unique attractions,” said Cabrera. “Moms, dads, grandparents will like to bring their little kids to watch them splash around.”

The park features multiple jets of water, but no standing water. Instead, it immediately drains from the surface. Think of it like running through a sprinkler, only more so. Sometimes called a splash pad or “sprayground,” the parks are popular in northern New Jersey but seem rare in beach towns.

It is set between the children’s playground and a fitness center with exercise equipment, all close to the beachfront bike path. The Wildwood Boardwalk does not extend into Wildwood Crest. Cabrera also plans events on the lawn of the park this summer.