New fire truck in service in Dennis Township

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — The Ocean View Volunteer Fire Company has a new truck; a 2021 Pierce Rescue Pumper delivered on Sept. 9.

The pumper was put into service over the weekend, “after our members completed several days of training to ensure all qualified operators can use the equipment safely and efficiently,” said Adam Dotts, the company’s deputy chief.

It will replace two pieces of equipment, a 2005 pumper and a 2001 rescue truck, and will have the equipment and fulfill the same functions as both, Dotts said.

Dennis Township Fire District purchased the truck for $85,000, which includes a deduction for the trade-in of the other apparatus.

The new apparatus will be designated “Squad 17” and will be housed at the South Seaville Fire Station on Main Street. It carries 730 gallons of water and 20 gallons of a fire suppressing foam, called a compressed air foam system.

“The Compressed Air Foam System makes the water carried on the truck more effective which is especially important in our area which is not serviced by fire hydrants,” said Dotts.