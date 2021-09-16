New fire truck in service in Dennis Township

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — The Ocean View Volunteer Fire Company has a new truck; a 2021 Pierce Rescue Pumper delivered on Sept. 9.
The pumper was put into service over the weekend, “after our members completed several days of training to ensure all qualified operators can use the equipment safely and efficiently,” said Adam Dotts, the company’s deputy chief.
It will replace two pieces of equipment, a 2005 pumper and a 2001 rescue truck, and will have the equipment and fulfill the same functions as both, Dotts said.
Dennis Township Fire District purchased the truck for $85,000, which includes a deduction for the trade-in of the other apparatus.
The new apparatus will be designated “Squad 17” and will be housed at the South Seaville Fire Station on Main Street. It carries 730 gallons of water and 20 gallons of a fire suppressing foam, called a compressed air foam system.
“The Compressed Air Foam System makes the water carried on the truck more effective which is especially important in our area which is not serviced by fire hydrants,” said Dotts.
The truck will also carry hydraulic extraction equipment, which is often used to free people trapped in vehicles after serious wrecks. According to Dotts, these are battery powered, which will allow better mobility than the former gear, which needed hoses run from the truck.
“The tools are much more powerful than the older extrication tools we were using,” Dotts said.
The volunteer company has a fleet of three pumpers, two water tankers and three smaller support vehicles, housed at two fire stations.
“We are thankful for the continued support of our Fire Commissioners and the residents of Dennis Township Fire District No.1,” Dotts said.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.