ATLANTIC CITY — The Fire Department on Monday added a new fire engine to its fleet, the fourth new apparatus in the past four years.

The new truck will primarily be seen in the Westside and Venice Park neighborhoods, city officials said Tuesday in a news release.

Mayor Marty Small Sr., fire Chief Scott Evans, firefighter union President John Varallo and other firefighters held a pushing ceremony for the engine at Fire Station 3 on North Indiana Avenue. The truck will operate out of that firehouse, officials said.

In a pushing ceremony, fire officials manually push the new apparatus into the firehouse.

“The men and women of the Atlantic City Fire Department can expect more reliability with this new engine,” Evans said. “Having that confidence that your equipment will work well in an emergency situation goes a long way."

The new engine replaces one that was 20 years old, city officials said.

The Fire Department expects to add three more firetrucks to its roster in the coming months, officials said.