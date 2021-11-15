New ferry data shows rebound in traffic despite virus concerns

CAPE MAY - New data from the Cape May-Lewes Ferry shows the ferry has returned to pre-pandemic traffic levels.

Between May and October, vehicular traffic totaled 171,615, compared to 98,843 in 2020, the Delaware River and Bay Authority said Monday.

The data also that foot passengers traffic is returning. Between May and October this year 513,550 people were foot passengers on the ferry, compared to 259,493 in 2020.

“The total number of passengers per ferry crossing this past summer was very close to 2019 summer highs,” said Heath Gehrke, director of Ferry Operations at the Delaware River Bay Authority, in a release.

Gehrke added that the ferry system remains a preferred mode of transportation for visitors and residents alike as they travel to the many destinations on either side of Delaware Bay.

Passengers reported feeling safe riding the ferry, despite the summer surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant, according to a survey by Customer by Design LLC, of Fair Lawn.

“Over 90% of passengers surveyed indicated that they felt very safe riding the ferry,” Gehrke said. “Even more encouraging is that the strong summer season really seems to have carried over into the current shoulder season, with vehicle traffic up 12% over 2019 highs in October, and passenger traffic up 5% over the same period."

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com

