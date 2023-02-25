OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce welcomed Dr. Jason Chew and his practice, OC Family Medicine, to the city with a ribbon cutting ceremony Jan. 31.
Dr. Chew, who has been in group practice for the past 15 years, decided to bring a private, small-town practice to Ocean City, complete with modern technology. OC Family Medicine is welcoming new patients to the office at 1213 West Ave.
Local dignitaries and Dr. Chew’s family attended the ribbon cutting. For more information, call 609-545-8024 or visit ocfamilymedicine.org.
— Jacklyn McQuarrie
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.