New executive director of Ocean City Arts Center hopes to promote diversity in the arts

OCEAN CITY — Chase Jackson, the Ocean City Arts Center’s new executive director, prepared her whole life for her current position.
In June, Jackson replaced Roz Lifshin, who had the job for the past 11 years.
Jackson, a West Cape May resident with a degree in accounting, was most recently the program and grants manager for almost eight years at Bayshore Center at Bivalve in Commercial Township, Cumberland County.
“At Bayshore, I did create and implement programs and also wrote grants. These are things (skills) I can see easily transferring here,” Jackson said. “At the Bayshore Center, I tried to sneak in as much arts stuff as I could.”
The nonprofit Bayshore Center at Bivalve is the homeport of the 1928 Schooner AJ Meerwald, New Jersey’s official tall ship. There is also an environmental history museum and a cafe on the property.
Before Bivalve, Jackson had been an arts administrator with more than 30 years in the field.
Jackson’s recent jobs include being with the Center for Community Arts in Cape May for two years, which was preceded by being the managing director of The Village of Arts and Humanities in Philadelphia for three years. Before working in Philadelphia, she was responsible for the arts resource initiative at the New Community Corporation in Newark, Essex County.
“I’m getting back to my roots in the arts,” Jackson said.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jackson’s job at the Bayshore Center changed from being full time to not working at all to part time. On April 21, she looked online into a different job opening, but the Ocean City Arts Center position was posted that day. She immediately sent in her resume.
As executive director, Jackson is responsible for the day-to-day operations and overseeing the management of everything done at the Ocean City Arts Center, including dealing with the infrastructure of the city building, grant writing and creating programming.
“It’s a well-oiled machine now,” Jackson said about the arts center operation before she was hired. “The staff is just fabulous.”
Everything was in place for the summer already when Jackson was hired, but she said she is happy that she started her position right at the beginning of the tourist season.
“It’s exciting to see the staff in operation, and I don’t have to gear up for anything. I’m very pleased that I came at the time I came in,” Jackson said.
OCEAN CITY — Outside, the home of Lindsay and Charles Wray is like many others in Egg Harbor…
Without going into specifics, Jackson said she can see things that need tweaking after a month on the job, but it’s not a lot. Now, she said she has time to address them before next summer.
“I’m excited about this position because I see things I personally can bring to the table that they don’t have going on right now. I am a big collaborator. I’m a believer in collaboration and partnership, so I’m looking forward to meeting people and communities and diverse communities. Diversity is not always what you see. It’s what you do,” Jackson said.
Jackson is one of the few arts administrators of color in southern New Jersey.
For the last two years, Jackson has been on the advisory committee of the New Jersey Arts and Culture Administrators of Color, a network of professional arts administrators dedicated to advancing efforts related to equity, diversity and inclusion within the state’s arts community.
The group has grown to include more than 144 individual members — mostly from Northern and Central Jersey — and four partner organizations, New Jersey Theatre Alliance, New Jersey State Council on the Arts, Newark Symphony Hall in Essex County and ArtPride New Jersey, the state’s largest arts service and advocacy organization.
The four partner organizations provided money, so that the advisory committee could offer a number of professional development opportunities. Recent virtual workshops were held on financial management and entrepreneurship in the arts.
“There is a dedication to supporting those already doing the work and those just breaking into the industry,” said Deonte Griffin-Quick, director of programs and services for the New Jersey Theatre Alliance and the lead coordinator for the network. “We want a stronger presence in South Jersey. It has been a topic of discussion.”
When the group met for the first time in November 2019 in Camden, Jackson was there with Henrietta Shelton, the founder of the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation in Atlantic City. Shelton attended the first meeting, but has not been an active member.
Neither Ralph E. Hunter Sr., nor Atlantic City Councilwoman LaToya Dunston had heard of the network. Hunter is the founder of the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey. Dunston is the co-founder and head coach of the Atlantic City Xclusive drill team. She also briefly operated the now-closed Multicultural Community Center in Atlantic City.
Joyce Hagen has been the executive director of the Atlantic City Arts Foundation since 2015 and has been in the arts field for more than 40 years.
It’s really hard to work in arts administration, and the group seems like a great networking opportunity for administrators of color, said Hagen, who is of German, Scottish and Irish descent.
“The arts can help us address issues of equity and disparity,” Hagen said. “There is a need, and I’m glad New Jersey is filling a need.”
