New executive director of Ocean City Arts Center hopes to promote diversity in the arts

“I’m excited about this position because I see things I personally can bring to the table that they don’t have going on right now. I am a big collaborator. I’m a believer in collaboration and partnership, so I’m looking forward to meeting people and communities and diverse communities. Diversity is not always what you see. It’s what you do,” Jackson said.

Jackson is one of the few arts administrators of color in southern New Jersey.

For the last two years, Jackson has been on the advisory committee of the New Jersey Arts and Culture Administrators of Color, a network of professional arts administrators dedicated to advancing efforts related to equity, diversity and inclusion within the state’s arts community.

The group has grown to include more than 144 individual members — mostly from Northern and Central Jersey — and four partner organizations, New Jersey Theatre Alliance, New Jersey State Council on the Arts, Newark Symphony Hall in Essex County and ArtPride New Jersey, the state’s largest arts service and advocacy organization.

The four partner organizations provided money, so that the advisory committee could offer a number of professional development opportunities. Recent virtual workshops were held on financial management and entrepreneurship in the arts.