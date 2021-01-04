New election ordered for District 3 Atlantic County Commissioner

A Superior Court judge on Monday revoked the election of Democrat Thelma Witherspoon as District 3 Atlantic County Commissioner, and ordered a new election be held to fill the position, because the county clerk sent 554 voters the wrong vote-by-mail ballots — affecting only the District 3 race.
Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk held a hearing Monday morning and issued the decision about 5 p.m.
"In short, there were sufficient legal votes rejected to change the results pursuant to (New Jersey law)," Marczyk wrote in explaining his decision.
Atlantic County Democratic Committee Chairman Michael Suleiman said he was still digesting the decision, but that the Democrats would likely appeal it.
Republicans, on the other hand, celebrated the decision.
"This decision from the court corrects (County Clerk Ed) McGettigan's mistake," said Atlantic County GOP Chairman Keith Davis. "We look forward to a fair contest in a special election where ballots are mailed correctly and everyone's vote is counted."
McGettigan is a Democrat.
Marczyk said 335 ballots without the District 3 county commissioner race were sent to voters who lived in District 3, and only 7 of them were replaced with corrected ballots. The mistake came to light right before the election, which didn't give people much time to get replacement ballots.
So 328 voters effectively had their legal vote rejected, he said.
The margin of victory for Witherspoon against Republican Andrew Parker was just 286 votes, fewer than the number of people denied their right to vote in the race, the judge said.
It was important to the judge make a decision quickly, as the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners holds it reorganization meeting Tuesday at 4 p.m.
District 3 covers most of Egg Harbor Township and some of Hamilton Township. Commissioners are the new name, as of a law change that took effect Jan. 1, for what used to be called county freeholders.
Witherspoon was declared the winner in November against Parker, of Egg Harbor Township, by 286 votes. All of the ballots with mistakes went to Hamilton Township voters. Some (335) did not include the District 3 race but should have. Others (219) included the race but shouldn't have.
The clerk's office blamed the mistake on bad data from the computerized State Voter Registration System.
The judge said the 219 would not be considered in his decision because Parker's attorney did not provide enough information about them.
Marczyk also decided to bar testimony from an expert witness Witherspoon's attorney wanted to admit, which used statistical analysis of voters in Hamilton Township to argue that Witherspoon would also have won had the correct ballots gone to voters.
The judge agreed with the attorney for the Board of Elections, who said it was not appropriate to use speculation about how people would have voted in making a decision about whether to hold special election.
"We have a mess … a mess of an election," said Parker's attorney W. Timothy Howes during the hearing. He said the mistakes made by the clerk were unprecedented in the state, in that they not only happened but were not discovered or corrected in a timely manner.
"My campaign for freeholder -- now commissioner -- has never stopped," said Parker, a third-grade teacher at Pennsylvania Avenue School in Atlantic City, said after the decision. "We have the best run county in the state and I am hopeful that once we have a special election ... we will prevail."
Witherspoon could not be reached for comment Monday.
Witherspoon's attorneys argued in the hearing that, under a 2009 state law, mistakes in vote-by-mail ballots cannot be used to justify an election challenge or decertification.
"The statute says, 'No election shall be held to be invalid due to any irregularity or failure in the preparation or forwarding of any mail-in ballots," said attorney Scott Salmon.
The judge disagreed, saying the statute "was never intended to do away with the fundamental protections afforded (under New Jersey law) when there is fraud, corruption, an ineligible candidate or, as in this case currently before the court, the alleged improper counting of illegal votes and/or rejection of legal votes."
