New election ordered for District 3 Atlantic County Commissioner

The judge agreed with the attorney for the Board of Elections, who said it was not appropriate to use speculation about how people would have voted in making a decision about whether to hold special election.

"We have a mess … a mess of an election," said Parker's attorney W. Timothy Howes during the hearing. He said the mistakes made by the clerk were unprecedented in the state, in that they not only happened but were not discovered or corrected in a timely manner.

"My campaign for freeholder -- now commissioner -- has never stopped," said Parker, a third-grade teacher at Pennsylvania Avenue School in Atlantic City, said after the decision. "We have the best run county in the state and I am hopeful that once we have a special election ... we will prevail."

Witherspoon could not be reached for comment Monday.

Witherspoon's attorneys argued in the hearing that, under a 2009 state law, mistakes in vote-by-mail ballots cannot be used to justify an election challenge or decertification.

"The statute says, 'No election shall be held to be invalid due to any irregularity or failure in the preparation or forwarding of any mail-in ballots," said attorney Scott Salmon.

The judge disagreed, saying the statute "was never intended to do away with the fundamental protections afforded (under New Jersey law) when there is fraud, corruption, an ineligible candidate or, as in this case currently before the court, the alleged improper counting of illegal votes and/or rejection of legal votes."

