New crosswalk installed near Ocean City school
Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian and Police Chief Jay Prettyman watch students using the new crosswalk at 20th Street and Bay Avenue, which is nearby the Ocean City Intermediate School.

OCEAN CITY — City officials are celebrating the installation of a new crosswalk at 20th Street and Bay Avenue near the Ocean City Intermediate School.

Police Chief Jay Prettyman worked with officials in Cape May County on the plan to make the crossing on the busy county road safer, according to a statement from the city.

“I’d like to thank the county for their continued partnership in making improvements throughout town that benefit all of our citizens,” Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian said. “I look forward to continuing our ongoing program to improve all roads in town and make them safer for our residents and guests.”

The crosswalk includes vinyl reflective striping and flashing lights on the road shoulders. The lights are timed to operate when students are going to school and coming home. They also can be user-activated at all other times.

