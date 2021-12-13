New crosswalk installed near Ocean City school

OCEAN CITY — City officials are celebrating the installation of a new crosswalk at 20th Street and Bay Avenue near the Ocean City Intermediate School.
Police Chief Jay Prettyman worked with officials in Cape May County on the plan to make the crossing on the busy county road safer, according to a statement from the city.
“I’d like to thank the county for their continued partnership in making improvements throughout town that benefit all of our citizens,” Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian said. “I look forward to continuing our ongoing program to improve all roads in town and make them safer for our residents and guests.”
The crosswalk includes vinyl reflective striping and flashing lights on the road shoulders. The lights are timed to operate when students are going to school and coming home. They also can be user-activated at all other times.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Bill Barlow
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.